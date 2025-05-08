



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The perfect dresser can do much more than just sit in your bedroom and hold your socks and T-shirts. While there’s nothing wrong with that usage, many dressers offer more wide-ranging options. Whether you plan to use your dresser as a TV stand in the living room or a sideboard in the dining room, adaptability is key. Right now, Walmart can help you get that somewhat elusive versatility with one of its amazing Flash deals.

The Yisufo 7-Drawer Dresser is on sale for only $96 at the moment. That’s an unbelievable 56% off the regular price of $220. Remember though, this Flash deal could end at any moment, so it’s best to get in on it while you still can.

Yisufo 7-Drawer Dresser, $96 (was $220) at Walmart

This dresser has all the hallmarks of the perfect multi-use piece. The drawers are both wide and deep enough for clothing or even electronics and television accessories. The LED-lit shelves make for a terrific spot to store decor pieces, gaming consoles, or stacks of dishes. There are very few limits to how this beautiful and functional furniture can be used. The woodgrain shelves and countertop also add a rustic charm to the otherwise modern look.

The lightweight fabric-side drawers are easy to slide in and out, and the wide-body design gives you plenty of options for countertop uses. For added convenience, the dresser includes built-in standard power and USB outlets, so you can easily wrangle unruly wires. The dresser is available in two colors, so there’s something for almost any decor style.

Walmart shoppers raved about this dresser in the reviews. One called it “the perfect setup,” and shared that “the LED lights on this dresser are a game changer. They add a modern touch and create a relaxing atmosphere in my room.”

Another buyer highlighted it as “versatile,” saying, “I appreciate the thoughtful design…The LED lights and power outlets make it a practical and stylish addition to my space.”

The Yisufo 7-Drawer Dresser can be just about anything you want it to be. That’s not a bad deal for just $96. Just make sure you don’t wait too long to buy, as Flash deals like this can sometimes disappear faster than we can find them.