A camera, flashlight, gaming system, calendar, and clock may all be different items, but they’re also the capabilities of a smartphone. Gone are the days when cell phones just made telephone calls — now they’re a lifeline for your personal life. As many owners of these innovative devices know, it can be a huge headache when your battery runs out, especially if you’re not home.

Make this everyday annoyance a thing of the past with a portable charger. These small-sized power banks can be easily stowed away in a pocket or bag to juice up your electronics while out and about. One option, the $160 Mugo Portable Charger, has been deeply discounted to just $25 during a flash sale at Walmart.

Mugo Portable Charger, $25 (was $160) at Walmart

The portable charger offers an impressive 20,000 milliampere-hour capacity. Since this is double the size of many compact power banks, it has a larger size (that’s still around the same size as your standard smartphone), measuring 7 inches long, 3 inches wide, and 1 inch tall. Since it’s larger, it’s ideal for traveling when you may need to power up a tablet or laptop.

The charging speed provided by this battery pack is also particularly noteworthy. Using advanced fast-charging technology, the power bank works twice as fast as your normal charger. On average, most phones can be powered up by 50% within 30 minutes and it also has multiple ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and micro-USB interfaces.

One shopper wrote, “This power bank delivers exceptional performance with its fast-charging capability, ensuring your devices stay powered up all day. Its high capacity allows for multiple charges, making it a reliable companion for travel and daily use. Compact yet powerful, it’s a must-have for anyone needing quick and efficient charging on the go.”

Another reviewer said, “One of the best chargers out there! It’s lightweight and compact, so it fits in my purse. The capacity is large enough to charge my iPhone for days. It’s fast charging and recharges fast too. I can’t go anywhere without this power charger.”

We also love the large LCD display on the front of the charger. Using the digital screen, you never have to guess how much battery life your power bank has left.

One shopper said, “I’ve been using this portable charger when I am traveling, and it’s been a total game changer for me. It charges my iPhone, AirPods, and my kid’s iPad super fast at the same time. The digital display is really handy for knowing exactly how much power I have left. It fits right in my bag and gives me peace of mind when I’m out all day.”

Walmart’s $25 flash deal on the Mugo Portable Charger won’t last long. Add this convenient phone accessory to your cart now to cash in on the savings.