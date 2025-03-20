Eli Lilly launched its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India on Thursday, beating rival Novo Nordisk for a much-awaited entry into the world’s most populous country grappling with increasing rates of obesity and diabetes.

U.S.-based Lilly and Danish Novo Nordisk have seen skyrocketing global demand for their innovative weight-loss drugs, with investor interest also boosting the drugmakers’ valuations.

What is the price?



Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection approved by India’s drug regulator, is priced at 4,375 rupees ($50.67) for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees ($40.54) for a 2.5 mg vial, its lowest dose, the company told Reuters separately.

“The launch is ahead of Novo Nordisk and the first mover advantage should help…but pricing seems high (for the Indian market). At the highest dose, a patient will have to spend close to 700,000 rupees (around $8,100) per annum,” Vishal Manchanda, analyst at Systematix Institutional Equities said.

Chemically known as tirzepatide, Mounjaro is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weight loss. It is sold as Zepbound for obesity in the U.S.

Mounjaro carries a list price of $1,086.37 for each fill in the U.S., while Lilly offers 7.5 mg and 10 mg vials of Zepbound for $499 a month via its website.

What are the side effects?



Risk of Thyroid C-cell Tumors

Pancreatitis

Hypoglycemia with Concomitant Use of Insulin Secretagogues or Insulin

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Acute Kidney Injury

Severe Gastrointestinal Adverse Reactions

Diabetic Retinopathy Complications

Acute Gallbladder Disease

Pulmonary Aspiration During General Anesthesia or Deep Sedation

The most common side effects of MOUNJARO include:



nausea

diarrhea

decreased appetite

vomiting

constipation

indigestion

stomach (abdominal) pain

Before using Mounjaro