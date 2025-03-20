U.S.-based Lilly and Danish Novo Nordisk have seen skyrocketing global demand for their innovative weight-loss drugs, with investor interest also boosting the drugmakers’ valuations.
What is the price?
Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection approved by India’s drug regulator, is priced at 4,375 rupees ($50.67) for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees ($40.54) for a 2.5 mg vial, its lowest dose, the company told Reuters separately.
“The launch is ahead of Novo Nordisk and the first mover advantage should help…but pricing seems high (for the Indian market). At the highest dose, a patient will have to spend close to 700,000 rupees (around $8,100) per annum,” Vishal Manchanda, analyst at Systematix Institutional Equities said.
Chemically known as tirzepatide, Mounjaro is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both diabetes and weight loss. It is sold as Zepbound for obesity in the U.S.
Mounjaro carries a list price of $1,086.37 for each fill in the U.S., while Lilly offers 7.5 mg and 10 mg vials of Zepbound for $499 a month via its website.
What are the side effects?
- Risk of Thyroid C-cell Tumors
- Pancreatitis
- Hypoglycemia with Concomitant Use of Insulin Secretagogues or Insulin
- Hypersensitivity Reactions
- Acute Kidney Injury
- Severe Gastrointestinal Adverse Reactions
- Diabetic Retinopathy Complications
- Acute Gallbladder Disease
- Pulmonary Aspiration During General Anesthesia or Deep Sedation
The most common side effects of MOUNJARO include:
- nausea
- diarrhea
- decreased appetite
- vomiting
- constipation
- indigestion
- stomach (abdominal) pain
Before using Mounjaro
- Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Mounjaro before you use it for the first time.
- Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it.
- If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Mounjaro. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Mounjaro. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Mounjaro and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Mounjaro.