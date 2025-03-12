



Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

New research has found for the first time that extreme weight fluctuations in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease significantly increases the risk of death—with weight loss as well as weight gain raising risk levels. Published in the BMJ journal Heart and carried out by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), the research analyzed data from 8,297 U.K. participants recruited as part of the UK Biobank study. The participants, who were all obese and with established cardiovascular disease, were followed for nearly 14 years, with weight changes recorded over time. The findings revealed that those who gained more than 10 kg across the study period had a threefold increase in the risk of cardiovascular death and nearly double the risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who maintained a stable weight. The study also found that weight loss of more than 10 kg was also associated with a 54% higher risk of all-cause mortality, suggesting that both extremes of weight change can be detrimental. A higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, and previous alcohol consumption were linked to an increased likelihood of significant weight gain. There was also an association between significant weight gain and younger age. According to The Health Survey for England, the number of people living with obesity in the country rose from 15% in 1993 to 29% in 2022 and more than two-thirds of people over the age of 35 are considered overweight or obese. The issue is estimated to cost the NHS £6.5billion every year. Globally, more than half of all adults are expected to be overweight or obese by 2050. The study was carried out by Professor Barbara Pierscionek, Dr. Rudolph Schutte and Dr. Jufen Zhang of the Medical Technology Research Center at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU). “This study is the first of its kind to examine the link between weight change and all-cause mortality in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease. “Maintaining a stable weight, even within the obese range, appears to be crucial for reducing mortality risk in patients with cardiovascular disease. It was perhaps unsurprising that significant weight gain was associated with higher mortality, but interesting that a similar association was found among those who lost a lot of weight. “Clinicians should bear this in mind, particularly with regard to new drugs on the market, which have been lauded for delivering fast weight-loss. Although weight loss is recommended for obese adults, people in at-risk groups such as these should only attempt to lose weight in close consultation with their doctor,” says Zhang. More information:

Jufen Zhang et al, Association of weight change with cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality in obese participants with cardiovascular disease: a prospective cohort study, Heart (2025). DOI: 10.1136/heartjnl-2024-324383 Journal information:

Heart







Anglia Ruskin University





Provided byAnglia Ruskin University Citation:

Weight loss increases risk of death for obese adults (2025, March 12)

retrieved 12 March 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-03-weight-loss-death-obese-adults.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.