He says California high-speed rail should be started anew, in effect. The “he” in this case, being KTLA columnist and consumer advocate David Lazarus.

Okay, so how would one go about — or propose doing — that? Lazarus didn’t say.

What he did say, on the other hand, in an on-air commentary, was that, basically, above all else, a “proof-of-concept” system is needed first. This is surprising to hear, especially since Lazarus boasted of how he’s ridden on high-speed trains in both Japan and France. That’s not proof of concept?!? Japan’s first bullet train — the Shinkansen — is the system that first demonstrated to the world the viability of high-speed-train travel. That was back in 1964. Lazarus doesn’t know this?!

One thing that the on-air personality surely get corrects is that California high-speed rail should be built right. I would agree wholeheartedly. Unfortunately, as far as I could tell, the man didn’t go into detail in terms of what “building right” would entail. So, my question is: How is starting over building right?

Does the consumer-advocate columnist not know that construction of the current high-speed-rail project has been a boon to the California economy to the tune of $22 billion so far?! Economically, Lazarus contends line construction initially begun in California’s San Joaquin Valley between Bakersfield and Merced, makes no sense. Looking at the facts, though, to me, the Lazarus recommendation in question is what doesn’t make sense.

Since this high-speed train traveler has ridden on systems in both France and Japan, he presumably could have taken the opportunity to tell listeners/viewers and/or readers what he learned as a result of riding aboard bullet trains in those two countries. But, Lazarus didn’t do that. That’s a missed opportunity as far as I’m concerned.

What I know is that a consortium having the name Cadence — and leading Canada’s first high-speed-rail effort — was just awarded $3.9 billion for planning the 1,000 kilometer-long (620 mile-long) line connecting Quebec City and Toronto. The trains, incidentally, will travel at a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour). Planning, meanwhile, could take as many as five years to complete, potentially.

Any adult who has ever ridden on a high-speed train should be acutely aware of the fact that use of such trains draw from the passenger pool: I’m speaking specifically about travelers who would otherwise be driving (motoring) and/or flying to get to places they “want to go,” to quote Lazarus. And, by virtue of these folks making the switch, there is a resultant lowering in the amount of emissions coming from air- and roadway travel specifically, and from travel and transport, generally.

If you want to get down to brass tacks, in my book, that’s doing high-speed rail right. Like every other operating bullet-train system in any other locale throughout the world, once California’s high-speed rail system is a go, Golden State high-speed trains will, no doubt, also draw from the aviation- and motor-vehicle-traveler pool.

In this one instance regarding beginning California high-speed rail anew, to me that seems totally unnecessary and a bit extreme, would you not agree?

Updated: Feb. 23, 2025 at 4:13 p.m. PST.

Above and corresponding, connected home-page-featured images: California High-Speed Rail Authority via Wikimedia Commons

— Alan Kandel

Copyrighted material.