When Hurricane Helene hit Georgia late last September, the power grid went down for days.

And temperatures that week reached around 90 degrees, which is uncomfortable and even dangerous for people without a way to cool down.

To run a window air conditioner after the storm, Alan Shedd of coastal Georgia powered up a gas generator. But then he realized he had another power source: his electric car.

Shedd: “I’ve got this car sitting in the driveway with all this stored energy. I’ll just use it to run the air conditioner.”

He ran an extension cord from his car to keep the AC plugged in for almost three days. He also used the car to charge a portable power station.

Shedd says his window air conditioner kept temperatures at a more comfortable 75 degrees.

And he estimates the electricity he used cost less than $5.

And even after three days, the car still had enough battery life to drive 100 miles.

Shedd: “A hundred miles is still a pretty comfortable cushion to be able to drive to another location where you could recharge your car. Certainly, can drive to the grocery store or wherever you need to, to run errands.”

Not all electric cars come equipped with the capability to provide backup power yet.

But those that do could help people keep critical appliances running during emergencies.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media