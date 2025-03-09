Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday called upon Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to take action against BJP supporters within the party.

His statement comes days after Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Congress’s organisational weakness in Gujarat, where it has been out of power for nearly three decades.

“When will Rahul Gandhi expel BJP supporters from Congress?” posted the former CM of Madhya Pradesh on X.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed party workers in Ahmedabad, suggested that some were “cut off” from the people and half of them were “in cahoots” with the BJP.

“The leadership of Gujarat, the workers of Gujarat, the district presidents (Congress) of Gujarat, the block presidents, there are two types of people in them, there are divisions. One stands with the people, fights for people, respects the people and has the ideology of the Congress party in his heart. The other is the one who is cut off from the people, sits far away, does not respect the people and half of them are in cahoots with the BJP. Until we do not separate these two, the people of Gujarat cannot believe in us,” Gandhi said.



The Congress MP further recalled a personal experience from when they campaigned in Gujarat as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. They were instructed not to speak against the RSS, as it might upset Hindus. “I recall when I was campaigning in Gujarat as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, I was instructed not to speak against @RSSorg, as it might upset the Hindus,” said Singh.He also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of exploiting Hindus in the name of religion.

“However, the truth is that the RSS does not represent Hindus; instead, it misleads and exploits them in the name of religion,” said Digvijaya Singh.

He also questioned the legitimacy of the RSS, asking which of the revered Hindu spiritual leaders, the Shankaracharyas, support the organization.

“The tradition of Shankaracharyas, the Hindu spiritual leaders, has been established for thousands of years and continues to this day. Which of these Shankaracharyas support @BJP4India and @RSSorg today?” said the Congress MP.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of being a group of exploitative elements whose sole objective is to loot people in the name of religion and gain power.

“The BJP is a group of exploitative elements whose sole objective is to loot people in the name of religion and gain power. Jai Siya Ram!” said Singh.

The senior Congress leader congratulated Rahul Gandhi on his recent statement, tagged Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and called Rahul Gandhi to expel BJP supporters from the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Amit Chavda on Saturday said that the party unit in Gujarat would take to the streets to raise the people’s voice and raise issues of unemployment and inflation.

He said that people in the state were facing difficulties under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said that Rahul Gandhi, on his two-day visit to Gujarat, held meetings and discussions with all organisational level leaders and workers, giving them a message that all businesses in the state were suffering losses under the BJP government.”

