The genus Scorpiops Peters, 1861 exhibits significant diversity, especially in Peninsular India. From our continued arachnological surveys in the Western Ghats and Peninsular India, we describe a new species based on molecular and morphological data. Furthermore, additional sampling revealed new species with distinct molecular signatures, but future investigation is warranted to gather additional data before species are formally described.

Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.japb.2025.02.004 Deshpande, S., Joshi, M., Ukale, S., Bastawade, D., Tang, V., Gowande, G., Monod, L., & Sulakhe, S. (2025). In the rocks: An integrative assessment of Scorpiops Peters, 1861 (Scorpiones: Scorpiopidae) in peninsular India with a description of a new species.