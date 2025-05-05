This is a free newsletter for Diddy on Trial newsletter subscribers. Sign up to get exclusive reporting and analysis throughout Sean Combs’ federal trial.

This morning, dozens of everyday New Yorkers filed into a federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan for the start of Diddy’s criminal trial. They were ushered into a courtroom one by one and then questioned by the judge and lawyers on both sides. Ultimately, 12 of them — plus six alternates — will be tasked with an immense responsibility: deciding the fate of the fallen hip-hop giant.

At one point, after the defense team requested a bathroom break, Diddy directly addressed Judge Arun Subramanian: “I’m sorry, your honor,” he said. “I’m a little nervous today.”

Jury selection is expected to take around three days. Then, early next week, the prosecutors and defense attorneys will make opening statements — and you’ll start getting daily editions of this newsletter in your inbox.

Here’s what you need to know about today: