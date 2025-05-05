This is a free newsletter for Diddy on Trial newsletter subscribers. Sign up to get exclusive reporting and analysis throughout Sean Combs’ federal trial.
This morning, dozens of everyday New Yorkers filed into a federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan for the start of Diddy’s criminal trial. They were ushered into a courtroom one by one and then questioned by the judge and lawyers on both sides. Ultimately, 12 of them — plus six alternates — will be tasked with an immense responsibility: deciding the fate of the fallen hip-hop giant.
At one point, after the defense team requested a bathroom break, Diddy directly addressed Judge Arun Subramanian: “I’m sorry, your honor,” he said. “I’m a little nervous today.”
Jury selection is expected to take around three days. Then, early next week, the prosecutors and defense attorneys will make opening statements — and you’ll start getting daily editions of this newsletter in your inbox.
Here’s what you need to know about today:
- Diddy, 55, showed up for the first day of jury selection wearing a white collared shirt with a black crewneck sweater and gray slacks, per NBC News’ Adam Reiss, who was in the courthouse. Diddy, clean-shaven and gray-haired, hugged and shook hands with his attorneys.
- The prospective jurors who entered the courtroom today were asked questions meant to draw out potential biases or conflicts, including queries about their experiences with sexual harassment and domestic violence; their opinions on illegal drugs and sex workers; and their views on law enforcement and hip-hop artists.
- Prospective jurors were also shown a list of more than 100 places and people whose names may come up at trial. The list featured Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers and Kanye West, none of whom have been implicated in the case. The attorneys didn’t provide an explanation for the list, and representatives for Jordan, Myers and West didn’t immediately return requests for comment. NBC News’ Janelle Griffith has the details.
- We’ve told you about one of Diddy’s lawyers, Teny Geragos. She’s the daughter of famed celebrity defense attorney Mark Geragos. He isn’t a formal member of the Diddy defense, but a source familiar with the case told NBC News’ Chloe Melas that he’ll be “unofficially helping throughout the course of the trial,” and this week he’ll be “helping advise the legal team on which jurors to choose.”