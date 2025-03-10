A 32-year-old man was shot dead near Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi in East Delhi on Monday morning. The victim, Rohit Chawda, was riding his scooty when unidentified assailants in a Baleno car opened fire on him and fled the scene. Following the incident, angry protesters blocked the Ghazipur National Highway and Akshardham-Ghaziabad road, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Police Investigation Underway

According to the Delhi Police, a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital confirmed that Rohit had suffered a gunshot injury on NH-24 near Phool Mandi and was declared dead on arrival. He was identified as the son of the late Ajab Singh, residing in G-42, Ghazipur village, Delhi. A police official stated, “Further facts are being verified. District multiple teams are working on the case.”

Possible Personal Enmity Behind the Murder

Rohit worked as a supervisor at the Ghazipur landfill site. Police revealed that he had been receiving threats before the incident, and they are considering personal enmity as a possible motive. His family has also alleged that he had been threatened earlier, raising concerns about the circumstances leading to his death.

Protesters Demand Justice

Following the incident, a large number of local residents and supporters gathered at the site, blocking the National Highway. They expressed their anger and frustration, calling for swift action and the arrest of the accused. Multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the suspects as the investigation continues.

