Image: Supplied

Every year, on International Women’s Day, we come together to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women around the world and reflect on the work needed to drive meaningful change.

Gender equality is not a milestone, but an ongoing journey. As a leader in the tech industry, I am aware of how far we’ve come in terms of empowering women, and yet, there is still so much work to do.

When we talk about gender equality in technology, it’s not just about numbers or statistics; it is about perspective. Women make up half of the world’s population, yet we still see a significant underrepresentation in many tech fields. Currently, women make up about 35 per cent of the tech workforce. While this is a significant improvement from the early 2000s when women only made up 9 per cent, there is still a long way to go to achieve greater representation in the field.

Aside from this, we must always remember that a diverse workforce is not just a “nice-to-have”, it is essential for innovation, growth, and future-proofing the tech industry. Diversity in tech teams leads to more creative problem-solving, better decision-making, and products that serve a wider variety of needs.

Companies that embrace gender diversity are also shown to be more successful in the long term. Particularly, increased female employment could increase GDP across the MENA region by 57 per cent, or as much as $2tn, according to PwC.

As an industry, we need to ensure that women are not only participating in tech, but are taking on leadership roles, guiding and influencing the direction of new products, services, and strategies. We have seen some progress in the past decade, but we must continue to drive change. The next step is to ensure that women have the resources, support, and opportunities to step into leadership positions where they can directly impact the trajectory of the industry.

Overcoming the challenges: women face in tech

The road to gender equality in technology has not been smooth. For years, women have faced challenges such as unconscious bias, underrepresentation in STEM fields, and a lack of mentorship and networking opportunities. These barriers have been intensified in male-dominated industries, where the culture has not always been welcoming to women, especially in leadership positions.

One of the key challenges for women is the persistent gap in access to mentorship and sponsorship. Having a mentor who can offer guidance, advice, and support can make all the difference in navigating career advancement. Unfortunately, many women still lack access to these networks, which can limit their growth and visibility.

Moreover, there is an increasing recognition that women, especially those in tech, are often expected to juggle work with other societal expectations, which unfairly affect their career progression. While we are starting to see more flexible work options, the demand for constant availability and productivity can create additional pressure on women who are balancing family, personal, and professional responsibilities.

Taking action: what companies can do to support women in tech

We mustn’t just talk about the importance of gender equality, we must actively work toward creating environments that support women in the tech industry. At Infobip, we have made it a priority to build a culture that encourages equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender. We have implemented mentorship programmes to empower women at all stages of their careers, ensuring they have the tools and support they need to thrive.

However, it is not just about offering support to women in the workplace; it is about dismantling the societal and institutional barriers that limit women’s access to the technology sector in the first place. This includes early education and outreach to young girls interested in STEM, providing scholarships for women in technology-related fields, and offering flexible, inclusive work environments that allow women to flourish both personally and professionally.

Additionally, there needs to be a stronger emphasis on addressing unconscious bias in hiring practices and promotions. By focusing on objective measures of talent and performance, we can ensure that women are given equal consideration for the opportunities they deserve. We also need to actively challenge stereotypes and preconceived notions about women’s capabilities in leadership roles, particularly in tech, where these biases are often most entrenched.

The role of men as allies in the gender equality movement

Gender equality is not just a women’s issue; it is a societal issue that requires the collective effort of everyone, both men and women. Men play an essential role in advocating for and supporting the women around them. As leaders in the workplace, they must champion diversity and inclusion, making it clear that they value and promote the contributions of women in every aspect of business.

In my experience, the most successful organisations are those where men and women work together to break down barriers and challenge the status quo. In the spirit of true partnership, men must support their female colleagues, mentor them, and work alongside them to create an environment of mutual respect and opportunity. This doesn’t just benefit women, it enriches the entire company by fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and shared responsibility for progress.

Looking to the future

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is important to remember that this is not just a day to acknowledge women’s accomplishments, but a reminder that we still have a long way to go. It is a call to action for every one of us, regardless of gender, to work towards building a world where equality is the standard, not the exception.

The future of tech is bright, and it is essential that women are not only included in this future but are leading the way. Let us work together to ensure that women in tech have the space, resources, and support they need to shape the future and continue to drive innovation in the years to come.

The writer is VP general manager EMEA at infobip.