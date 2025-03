MRI scans can reveal how a brain is ageing Dennis Hallinan / Alamy Stock Photo

Lately, my brain has felt decidedly ancient. I’m only in my 40s, but last week I completely blanked on the date of my wedding anniversary, forgot the name of a friend’s son and couldn’t seem to concentrate on any work.

So when I was asked to write a column for New Scientist all about the brain, one question immediately came to mind: how old is mine? Years of research show that organs such as our heart, kidneys and ovaries don’t all age…