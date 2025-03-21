



ECONOMYNEXT- Srilankan Airlines said it was cancelling flights to London’s Heathrow following the airports closure due to the disruption of its power supply.

An electrical substation that supplies power to the area had caught fire.

UL 503 from Colombo to London at 12.50 hours and UL 504 from London to Colombo at 20:40 hours will not operated, the airline said.

The full statement is reproduced below:

SriLankan Airlines Statement on Operations to London Heathrow

21 March 2025; Colombo – Due to the temporary closure of Heathrow Airport following a large fire at a nearby electrical substation, SriLankan Airlines flights UL 503 (Colombo to London), scheduled to depart at 12:50 hrs and UL 504 (London to Colombo), scheduled to depart at 20:40 hrs on 21 March 2025, will not operate.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation as we make the necessary arrangements for affected customers. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will resume flights to London as soon as Heathrow reopens.

Passengers requiring assistance are encouraged to contact the SriLankan Airlines Customer Centre at 1979 (within Sri Lanka), +94117 77 1979 (international) or +94744 44 1979 (WhatsApp chat) or reach out to their nearest SriLankan Airlines office or their travel agent