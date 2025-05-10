The Canadian men’s and women’s 4×100-metre relay teams qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships with performances on Saturday at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

The men’s team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake finished second in their heat to qualify for Sunday’s final, but more importantly for them, clinch a spot at the world championships in Tokyo.

De Grasse told CBC Sports ahead of Saturday’s race that this weekend was all about getting the team to worlds.

“The main objective for us [is to] make sure that we qualify … so that we are at the world championships when it matters,” De Grasse said.

WATCH | De Grasse on expectations for the relay team: Andre De Grasse on world relays, and expectations for the team CBC Sports spoke to Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse ahead of the world athletic relays in China, about what the team is hoping to accomplish, and how they’re trying to be the best relay team in Canadian history.

That automatic qualification was in doubt for the reigning Olympic champions until De Grasse lifted his team in the anchor leg.The Markham, Ont., native held off Australia and the Netherlands to cross the line in 38.15 seconds and secure second place behind Japan (37.84).

It was a similar story for the Canadian women’s 4x100m team. Thanks to a blazing-fast anchor leg, Sade McCreath, Marie-Éloise Leclair, Catherine Léger, and Audrey Leduc secured their spot in Tokyo.

WATCH | Canadian women’s 4x100m team clinches spot at worlds:

Canada was in fourth place when Leduc took the baton but she powered past the Italian and Dutch runners to secure a second-place finish (43.11) and clinch automatic qualification for the world championships and Sunday’s final.

Women’s 4x400m advance

The Canadian women’s 4x400m team also booked a spot a worlds. Jasneet Nijjar, Zoe Sherar, Lauren Gale, and Madeline Price finished fourth in their heat, but their time (3:37.28) was fast enough to qualify for Sunday’s final and the world championships.

WATCH | Canadian women’s 4x400m relay team qualifies for Tokyo:

The Canadian mixed 4x100m team also advanced to their final by posting the top time across all of Saturday’s heats.

The team of Gabrielle Cole, Jacqueline Madogo, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished in 40.90 to book their spot in the final. The mixed 4x100m is not being contested at this year’s world championships.

WATCH | Canada’s mixed 4x100m relay team qualifies for the World Relays finals:

Not every Canadian team was able to clinch a place at worlds and will need a result in Sunday’s repechage heats.

The mixed 4x400m team of Austin Cole, Alyssa Marsh, Nathan George, and Dianna Proctor will also need to compete in a second-chance race after finishing last in their heat (3:22.37).

They’ll need finish top two in their heat on Sunday to earn a spot in Tokyo.

Coverage will stream live on CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem beginning at 6:25 a.m. ET.

Schedule of events

Sunday

Mixed 4x100m final – 7:05 a.m. ET

Mixed 4x400m repechage – 7:13 a.m. ET

Women’s 4x400m repechage – 7:34 a.m. ET

Men’s 4x400m repechage – 7:56 a.m. ET

Women’s 4x100m repechage – 8:16 a.m. ET

Men’s 4x100m repechage – 8:32 a.m. ET

Mixed 4x400m final – 9:03 a.m. ET

Women’s 4x100m final – 9:16 a.m. ET

Men’s 4x100m final – 9:26 a.m. ET

Women’s 4x400m final – 9:36 a.m. ET

Men’s 4x400m final – 9:49 a.m. ET

Canada’s World Athletics Relays roster

Athlete Event(s) Hometown Aaron Brown Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Toronto Andre De Grasse Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Markham, Ont. Brendon Rodney Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Etobicoke, Ont. Duan Asemota Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Ajax, Ont. Eliezer Adjibi Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Ottawa Jerome Blake Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Kelowna, B.C. Malachi Murray Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Edmonton Norris Spike Men’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Brampton, Ont. Audrey Leduc Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Laval, Que. Catherine Leger Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Montreal Donna Ntambue Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Montreal Gabrielle Cole Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Ajax, Ont. Jacqueline Madogo Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Guelph, Ont. Marie-Éloïse Leclair Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Candiac, Que. Sade McCreath Women’s 4x100m, Mixed 4x100m Ajax, Ont. Austin Cole Mixed 4x400m Sherwood Park, Alta. Christopher Morales Williams Mixed 4x400m Maple, Ont. Nathan George Mixed 4x400m Vancouver Alyssa Marsh Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Whitby, Ont. Dianna Proctor Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Edmonton Jasneet Nijjar Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Surrey, B.C. Kyra Constantine Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Brampton, Ont. Lauren Gale Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Ottawa Madeline Price Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Toronto Micha Powell Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Montreal Zoe Sherar Women’s 4x400m, Mixed 4x400m Toronto Ramone English* Men’s 4x100m Edmonton

*Reserve