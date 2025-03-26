This federal election is critical for Canada. The world is at a crossroads, and Canadians need to choose which path we are going to walk.

Will Canada elect a government that will turn its back on climate action, reverse course on all the environmental policies that we’ve helped put in place over the past nine years, and gut our scientific institutions, like President Trump has done in the U.S.? Or will we elect to move forward with environmental progress, trust in science, and a national conversation rooted in fact?

This election is about freedom—the freedom for Canada to follow its own course, rather than bend to the will of the leader of the United States.

It’s about freeing ourselves and our nation from the fossil fuel industry that has been misleading Canadians about the climate crisis for decades, and that aims to keep us locked into a dying energy system that is expensive, dangerous, and misguided.

It’s about freedom of information—making sure that Canadians are informed about climate change, biodiversity loss, and other environmental issues, so that we, as a nation, can make informed decisions.

And it’s about safety and security—knowing that we are working towards a future where our children are safe from toxic products, we are fighting the plastic pollution crisis, and we have a strong and secure financial system that is part of the solution to climate change, rather than working against our climate goals.

Canada is far from perfect. Our record as a nation is far from perfect when it comes to climate action and on environmental protection on the whole. But we’re making progress, and we must stay the course and keep moving forward. We need to contribute to the global effort to stave off the worst of the climate crisis, and keep this planet livable for generations to come.

We need to do this work with the rest of the international community, rather than isolate ourselves and become a resource play for the United States.

The future of this country, its role in the world, and the state of our natural environment all depend on how we vote in this election.

Authorized by Environmental Defence Canada, environmentaldefence.ca, 1-877-399-2333