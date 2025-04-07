20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 01, 2025













The ice giant Uranus, known for its peculiar sideways rotation, has revealed new atmospheric secrets thanks to a 20-year observational campaign using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Through precise imaging and spectral data collected over two decades, researchers have mapped long-term atmospheric dynamics and composition changes that offer key insights into this distant world.





This extensive dataset has allowed scientists to assess how Uranus’s atmosphere responds to its unique solar exposure, improving models of how similar exoplanets might behave. Hubble’s long operational life and powerful imaging tools made these discoveries possible, providing astronomers with a valuable reference for understanding ice giants beyond our solar system.





Voyager 2’s 1986 flyby captured a static, featureless image of Uranus, likening it to a smooth, blue-green billiard ball. In contrast, Hubble’s continued monitoring from 2002 to 2022 has detailed seasonal atmospheric changes. Led by Erich Karkoschka from the University of Arizona and Larry Sromovsky and Pat Fry from the University of Wisconsin, the team used Hubble’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) to study Uranus during four observation periods.





These sessions revealed that methane is unevenly distributed in the planet’s atmosphere. Specifically, methane concentrations are significantly lower near both poles, a pattern that remained stable across the two-decade timeframe. Meanwhile, haze and aerosol levels shifted dramatically, especially in the northern polar region, which brightened as the planet moved toward its northern summer solstice, expected in 2030.





Uranus orbits the Sun every 84 Earth years. Over the 20 years of observations, the planet progressed from northern spring toward summer, allowing scientists to observe only a portion of its solar cycle. Data from Hubble indicate dynamic atmospheric circulation, with descending air in polar regions and rising air in other latitudes, reshaping how scientists understand ice giant weather systems.





The research team compiled their findings through visual and spectral analyses, comparing Uranus’s appearance and chemical structure across the four time points. Images captured in visible light display the planet as it would appear to the naked eye, while enhanced false-color composites in visible and near-infrared light highlighted varying levels of aerosols and methane.





Green hues indicated reduced methane, while red marked methane-free areas, particularly near the planet’s edge, where the stratosphere is largely depleted of the gas. Further spectral mapping across 1,000 wavelengths revealed fine latitude-level structures in cloudiness and methane presence.





At middle and lower latitudes, both aerosols and methane concentrations exhibited consistent banding that changed little over time. However, at higher latitudes, particularly near the poles, aerosols and methane behaved differently. Aerosol levels near the north pole surged dramatically from dark to bright over the years, suggesting increased haze due to growing sunlight exposure. Conversely, methane depletion remained persistently strong in both polar zones.





These findings provide compelling evidence that solar radiation alters the aerosol haze on Uranus while having limited impact on methane levels. As Uranus nears its 2030 northern summer solstice, astronomers plan to continue using Hubble and other tools to monitor further atmospheric changes.





