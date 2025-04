MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has placed under its control the municipality of Buluan in Maguindanao del Sur because of election-related incidents.

Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the Commission en banc promulgated Resolution 11131, placing Buluan under Comelec control effective immediately, citing “… the series of shooting incidents and violence” that “posed threats to the peaceful and orderly conduct of elections there at,”