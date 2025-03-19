



Families of several people who were killed or seriously injured in Tesla crashes from its self-driving technology have urged the Department of Transportation (DOT) not to let Elon Musk’s influence over the administration change its investigation of the company.

Seven families wrote to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to express concern that the Trump administration would repeal a rule requiring companies to report vehicle crashes that involve assisted technology or automated systems like autopilot or self-driving, Politico reported.

“We are deeply concerned that [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s] oversight of autonomous vehicle (AV) systems may be weakened,” the families wrote.

They expressed concern that the measure is at risk as Musk’s influence in the administration grows and as he demonstrates a particular interest in the oversight of his company Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in both October and early January that it was probing Tesla over its driverless feature in its electric vehicles in relation to crash allegations.

The team at the Department of Government Efficiency was reportedly cutting jobs at the NHTSA. When asked if the cuts would impact investigations into Tesla, the agency said it would “enforce the law on all manufacturers of motor vehicles and equipment.”

Musk has accused NHTSA of holding back progress on self-driving technology through the agency’s investigations.

While Duffy was undergoing questioning in the Senate to lead the Transportation Department, he said that he would commit to letting NHTSA continue their investigation.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment.





