In a post Sunday on Truth Social, Trump praised Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, after he pushed back on NBC News “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker over the matter.

“A GREAT job by Senator Markwayne Mullin on beating back Kristen Welker’s, and the Radical Left’s Witch Hunt, on the never ending Signal story,” Trump said in his post. “They just don’t stop – Over and over they go!”

Trump and his allies have been sharply criticized over the last week after it was revealed that The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was added to a group chat on Signal with agency heads discussing the forthcoming attack on the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have said no classified information or war plans were shared via the commercial app, but a second round of released screenshots from The Atlantic show Hegseth detailing the time, location and weapons the U.S. planned to use in the attack.

Trump has dismissed the incident as “not a big deal,” but is looking for the news to move on to something new, even as Democrats call for investigations and continued examination into what happened.

“This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful ‘First One Hundred Presidential Days’ in the history of America, and they can’t find anything else to talk about,” Trump wrote.

“The Fake News Media has the lowest Approval Ratings in history, and for good reason,” he concluded.





