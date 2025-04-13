



MIAMI, Fla. – President Trump on Saturday took in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, where he was joined by a posse of administration officials and allies.

Trump entered the floor of the Kaseya Center to raucous cheers, followed by UFC CEO Dana White and his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

The president was joined at the side of the Octagon by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The event was headlined by a fight for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Trump has become something of a regular at UFC bouts. The president has a years-long friendship with UFC CEO Dana White. Many of the fighters who compete at UFC events have publicly expressed support for Trump, including in the Octagon.

The president appeared to be a crowd favorite and a favorite of some of the fighters on Friday. The crowd chanted, “USA” as Trump walked into the arena. It cheered with approval when Trump was shown dancing to “YMCA.” And one fighter, Dominick Reyes, walked over to the side of the Octagon to acknowledge Trump after winning his bout.

Trump has largely only traveled to his properties thus far in his second term, mostly visiting his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on the weekends. When he has not been traveling to his properties, he has mostly been attending sporting events.

The president attended the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 in February. He also attended the NCAA wrestling championships in March in Pennsylvania.





