Six courses offered by two universities in Hong Kong have been listed among the top 10 in a global league table, according to a ranking organisation that also warned financial cuts to the city’s higher education institutions could affect their ability to stay competitive.

In the latest annual results compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a Britain-based education information firm, the city’s varsities had stand-out performances in dentistry, education, nursing, geography and linguistics, and led Asia in data science and artificial intelligence – second only to the United States.

The rankings were derived from a global survey of over 175,000 academics and over 100,000 employers and were based on five metrics including academic and employer reputation, research citations per paper, productivity and impact of the published work of scholars and international research network. It ranked over 1700 universities in 100 countries and cities across the world and covered over 18,300 subjects.

Among 231 academic offerings across eight public universities in the city and the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts, 58 moved up from last year, 13 fell, 35 subjects maintained the same position and 25 were new entries in the league table.

Six courses from the city’s top two universities were ranked in the top 10, up from three last year. Among them, four were from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) while two were from the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s (CUHK).

HKU’s ranking in dentistry rose from third to second, while its place in education rose four spots to third place. CUHK’s ranking in nursing jumped from eighth to fifth globally.