TOKYO – All six people aboard a helicopter that went missing were found and taken to the hospital on April 6 after the aircraft was discovered at sea in south-western Japan, with one confirmed dead and two others showing no vital signs, the local authorities said.

The helicopter had departed from Tsushima Airport in Nagasaki prefecture in the afternoon to transport an 86-year-old female patient to a hospital in Fukuoka before going missing off the east coast of Tsushima.

According to the coast guard, the patient was later confirmed dead, while her 68-year-old male attendant and a 34-year-old doctor were found showing no vital signs.

Three others rescued – a pilot, mechanic, and nurse – are conscious, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The hospital held a press conference on April 6 night and said it is doing its best to treat the injured.

The helicopter was found capsized in the sea about 27km north-east of the northern tip of Iki Island in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The three conscious individuals were found clinging to floats, according to the coast guard. KYODO NEWS

