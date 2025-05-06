No Result
A shocking mystery | Astronomy Magazine

May 6, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 5 mins read
Vikas Chander from New Delhi, India

Abell 35 (Sharpless 2–313) is a nebula in Hydra surrounding a stellar binary, one of which is a white dwarf. The nebula resembles a planetary nebula, produced by a dying star in the process of becoming a white dwarf throwing off its outer layers. However, the prominent bow shock has led some scientists to think the binary is simply passing through an interstellar cloud, exciting it from within. This Hα/OIII/LRGB image was taken with 35½ hours of integration with a 24-inch scope.


