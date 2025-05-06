ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s Browns Power Holdings, a subsidiary of Browns Investments, has bought FLMC Plantations, the holding company of Pussellawa Plantations and Melfort Green Teas, for 4.8 billion rupees.

The company executed a share sale and purchase agreement May 5 with Damro Manufacturing and Piyestra Furniture acting as the sellers, it said in a stock exchange filing.

“With this acquisition, the BIL Group will significantly expand its plantation footprint, complementing its existing operations under Maturata Plantations Limited, Udapussellawa Plantations PLC, Hapugastenne Plantations PLC and the recently acquired Tea Smallholder Factories PLC.”

Pussellawa Plantations manages over 11,500 hectares across 24 estates comprising approximately 5,400 hectares of tea, 5,900 hectares of rubber and 200 hectares of minor crops, according to the statement.

The estates, located across Sri Lanka’s premium tea-growing regions, including Pussellawa, Udupussellawa, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Ruhuna, and Sabaragamuwa, have an annual production capacity of 4.3 million kilograms of made tea and 2.3 million kilograms of rubber.

“This consolidation positions the Group as the largest tea producer in Sri Lanka (based on statistical information published by tea brokers) with an annual made tea production capacity of approximately 17.5 million kilograms.”

Browns Investments has a growing international presence in the tea industry with an annual global production of approximately 100 million kilograms of made tea through its subsidiaries in China, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania namely Browns Plantation Guizhou Tea Company Limited, Browns Plantations Kenya Ltd, Limuru Tea PLC, Browns East Africa Plantations PLC (formerly Lipton Teas and Infusions Kenya plc) Browns Plantations Rwanda Ltd (formerly Lipton Teas and Infusions Rwanda Limited), and Browns Plantations Tanzania Ltd (formerly Lipton Teas and Infusions Tanzania Limited). (Colombo/May6/2025)



