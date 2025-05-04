Invertebrate venoms, despite their inherent toxicity, represent a promising source of bioactive compounds with significant anticancer properties. Historically, traditional medicines in Asia, Africa, and other regions have utilized these venoms to treat a variety of diseases, particularly those derived from scorpions, bees, wasps, and cone snails. Contemporary research has illuminated their therapeutic potential, especially in oncology. In vitro and in vivo studies demonstrate that specific toxins from these venoms can inhibit tumor cell proliferation, induce apoptosis, and restrict metastasis. The anticancer efficacy of invertebrate venoms is primarily attributed to their capacity to selectively target malignant cells while minimizing adverse effects on healthy tissues. In addition, bioactive compounds extracted from certain invertebrate venoms exhibit selective cytotoxicity against various cancer cell lines and can inhibit enzymes critical to tumor progression, thereby impeding the invasion and dissemination of cancerous cells. The increasing interest in the application of invertebrate venoms in cancer therapy has spurred further investigations into their therapeutic potential. This review critically evaluates recent scientific advancements concerning the anticancer properties of bioactive molecules derived from invertebrate venoms, elucidating their mechanisms of action and efficacy across different cancer types. We emphasize their potential as viable alternatives or adjuncts to conventional therapies, which are often constrained by their associated toxicity.

Lafnoune, A., Chbel, A., Darkaoui, B. et al. Invertebrate venoms: A treasure trove of bioactive compounds with anticancer potential. Arch Toxicol (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-025-04032-0