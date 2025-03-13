APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and leading press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been appointed as a member of the Africa Tech Festival Leadership Council.

The Africa Tech Festival (www.AfricaTechFestival.com) is the continent’s largest and most influential tech and digital connectivity conference, featuring flagship events such as AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and the AI Summit Cape Town. The festival celebrates Africa’s vibrant tech community, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, over 450 speakers, and more than 15,000 delegates annually.

The Leadership Council of the Africa Tech Festival is a prestigious assembly of senior leaders from across the continent, tasked with shaping the future of this premier technology event. This select group provides strategic guidance, shares industry insights, and supports the development of the festival to ensure it remains a cornerstone of Africa’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

In his role on the Leadership Council, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard will validate and provide feedback on the direction, themes, and features of the Africa Tech Festival, while participating in discussions to address key challenges facing the African tech industry. He will shape the event’s content, experiences, and strategic direction to ensure it meets the needs of stakeholders across the continent, as well as influence the format and structure of the festival to maximize its impact and relevance. Additionally, he will engage in analyst-led discussions and working groups tackling critical industry challenges and network with major stakeholders in African tech to foster collaboration and innovation.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Africa Tech Festival Leadership Council. His vast network across industries, governments, and institutions, combined with his deep understanding of Africa’s media and technology landscapes and extensive business experience, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the event continues to drive innovation, collaboration, and growth across the continent.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, a Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and 2024, serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas’ wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, providing services to 300+ clients, including Nestlé, Coca Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Microsoft, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technology, Radisson, Boeing, MultiChoice, and many more.

“I am honored to join the Africa Tech Festival Leadership Council and contribute to shaping the future of this iconic event. Africa’s tech ecosystem is brimming with potential, and the festival plays a critical role in unlocking opportunities for growth and innovation. This new engagement also aligns with my commitment to participating in changing the narrative about Africa, showcasing the continent as a hub of creativity, resilience, and technological advancement,” said APO Group’s Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

Other members of the Leadership Council include Ravi Bhat, Chief Technology and Solutions Officer of Microsoft Africa, Charles Murito, Regional Director, Government Affairs&Public Affairs, Sub Saharan Africa of Google, Brelotte Ba, Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa of Orange, and Nomsa Chabeli, Group Chief Executive Officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

For more information about the Africa Tech Festival Leadership Council, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3RblJF2

For more information about the Africa Tech Festival, please visit: www.AfricaTechFestival.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy in Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024.

APO Group’s esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: