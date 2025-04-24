All eyes on Pahalgam: Origin of the trend

The phrase “All eyes on Pahalgam” has flooded social media platforms after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam killed at least 26 tourists on April 22. The trend, widely shared on Instagram and X, has become a way for people to express anger, shock, and solidarity with the victims. Eyewitnesses said the attackers specifically targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, a popular destination known for its natural beauty.

“All eyes on Pahalgam” follows the pattern of a social media trend that first gained global attention last year during the humanitarian crisis in Rafah, Gaza. Users adopted the phrase “All eyes on” to highlight events involving civilian casualties and demand global attention. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the phrase has re-emerged, now linked with AI-generated visuals and images of the victims.

Among those killed in the attack was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy, who had just married Himanshi Sowami on April 19. Photos of the couple have been shared widely as symbols of the human cost of the violence.

Attack in tourist area

The attack took place around 1:30 pm at Baisaran meadow, about 7 km from the town of Pahalgam. Survivors reported that six foreign terrorists, disguised in Army fatigues, entered the area and targeted people based on religion. Despite the presence of security checkpoints and patrols, the attackers managed to open fire in a peaceful tourist spot surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine trees.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers deliberately singled out tourists. The incident has been described as one of the deadliest in the region in recent years.

Prime Minister condemns attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India early from a visit to Saudi Arabia following the incident. In a post on X, he said:“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Speaking later at a public gathering, PM Modi added:

“On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J&K’s Pahalgam… The country is sad and in pain after this incident. We stand with the families of the victims. The terrorists will not be spared, strong action will be taken against them.”

“The punishment will be significant and stringent, which these terrorists would have never even thought about.”

“Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.”

“Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us.”

Diplomatic and strategic steps

Following the attack, India summoned Pakistan’s senior diplomat Saad Ahmad Warraich and issued a formal persona non grata notice for its military representatives. India cited evidence of cross-border involvement in the attack.

The government also suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, closed the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and cancelled all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) access for Pakistani nationals. Those already in the country under SVES have been asked to leave within 48 hours.

This follows India’s earlier move in 2020 to reduce the strength of its diplomatic mission with Pakistan.

Defence minister’s statement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the attack, which claimed the lives of 28 people including two foreign nationals, will be met with a “loud and clear” response. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have promised to track down all individuals involved in planning and carrying out the attack.

Security has been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir, with additional forces deployed to key tourist and public locations.

