Finding stylish and comfortable sandals can be tough, especially when you’re on a budget. However, it’s not entirely impossible. We found the cutest pair of sandals on sale at Amazon, and not only will they save you money, but shoppers also compare them to a bestselling style from a designer brand.

Right now, you can get the Vodvob Platform Sandals on Amazon for as low as $34. All you have to do is clip the 10% coupon prior to adding it to your cart, and you can save up to 43% off.

Vodvob Platform Sandals, From $34 (was $60) at Amazon

According to shoppers, these sandals are “extremely comfortable and cute.” With a 1.57-inch platform and a soft, cushioned footbed, they can elevate any look while giving you some height without sacrificing comfort — like a pair of kitten heels, but better. They also have adjustable straps to get a nice and secure fit.

In addition to being called a “life changer” due to how “comfy” they are, one shopper also noted that “these are the dupe for Tory Burch ones.” The specific designer style the shopper is referencing is the Kira Sport Sandal, which goes for a whopping $298.

Another shopper said they’re “fabulous,” and look “identical to the more expensive designer version and fit true to size. They are comfortable and look great. Love the neutral color with the gold hardware!”

With that $298 price tag, the Tory Burch Kira Sport Sandals are over eight times more expensive than the Vodvob Platform Sandals. So, if you want a similar look without breaking the bank, add a pair of these to your cart ASAP.