WASHINGTON — The leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees unveiled legislation Sunday that would increase Pentagon spending by $150 billion, with $25 billion earmarked for a new missile defense initiative known as Golden Dome.

The proposal, released by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers (R., Ala.) and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, would push total defense spending above $1 trillion for fiscal year 2025 when combined with the already approved $886 billion defense budget.

“Our defense industrial base has weakened. America’s deterrence is failing and without a generational investment in our national defense, we will lose the ability to defeat our adversaries,” Rogers said in a statement.

The Golden Dome initiative, established through a White House executive order, aims to create a comprehensive shield protecting the United States against ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles. Of the $25 billion proposed for the program, about $15 billion would fund satellites, space-based sensors and interceptors, and launch infrastructure.

The funding package is being advanced through a budget reconciliation bill, which allows the majority party to pass spending legislation without the threat of a Senate filibuster. The House Armed Services Committee is scheduled to debate and mark up the bill on April 29.

“This legislation represents a generational upgrade for our nation’s defense capabilities, including historic investments in new technology,” Wicker said.

The legislation funds 11 priority areas. Besides missile defense, other top priorities include shipbuilding, munitions production and programs to improve military readiness and quality of life. Funding would begin flowing as soon as the bill is enacted.

“The House and Senate Armed Services Committees developed this legislation in close conjunction with the White House to modernize America’s military, secure the border, and strengthen national security,” the chairmen said in a statement.

The $25 billion earmarked for Golden Dome includes about $15 billion for satellites, sensors, launch infrastructure and interceptors:

$2 billion for military satellites with air moving target indicators

$500 million for national security space launch infrastructure

$400 million to expand the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed

$5.6 billion to develop space-based and boost-phase missile interceptors

$2.4 billion for military non-kinetic missile defense effects, such as electronic warfare tools

$7.2 billion to develop, procure, and integrate military space-based sensors

$183 million for Missile Defense Agency special programs

$250 million for directed energy technology development and testing

$300 million for classified military space superiority programs overseen by the Strategic Capabilities Office

