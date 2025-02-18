Gyanesh Kumar named Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed Chief Election Commissioner after a meeting of a three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday (February 17, 2025). He will assume office on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), when the Supreme Court will hear the challenge to a new law under which the selection has been made.

Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 19

A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport and ended up on its roof Monday, injuring 19 people including three who are in critical condition.

Manipur MLAs get calls in Jay Shah’s name; ministerial positions offered

After the President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, several of the State’s legislators received calls from a person who allegedly identified himself as Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah and offered them ministerial positions for a sum of ₹4 crore, police officials said on Monday (February 17, 2025).

High levels of microbes from human, animal excreta found in river water at Maha Kumbh: report

High levels of faecal coliform (microbes from human and animal excreta) were found in river water in which people took holy dip during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh, according to a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Experts intrigued by inclusion of electoral bonds in new Income Tax Bill

Experts are intrigued by the new Income Tax Bill, 2025 retaining provisions related to electoral bonds, which were rendered unconstitutional by the Supreme Court last year, saying it could be because of legislative oversight or the government’s intention to bring it back in some other form.

Bangladesh Border Guard delegation arrives in India for talks with BSF

A high-level delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) reached New Delhi on Monday (February 17, 2025) for the bi-annual Director General level talks with the Border Security Force (BSF).

FII outflows show India offering higher returns to investors: FM

Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) outflows from India’s equity markets show that investors are booking profits, indicating investments in India are yielding good returns, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said at a post-Budget media briefing in Mumbai on Monday (February 17, 2025).

UK PM Starmer says U.S. must provide security guarantee for Ukraine to deter Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that a U.S. security commitment was the only way to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine and it was too early to say how many British peacekeeping troops he would be willing to deploy.

Musk’s DOGE seeks access to U.S. tax system: reports

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked alarm by seeking access to a system with the US tax office that has detailed financial data about millions of Americans, U.S. media reported.

Cannot justify Adani’s ‘excessive tariff’, Sri Lanka’s President Dissanayake tells Parliament

Days after Adani Green announced quitting from a controversial renewable energy project in Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said awarding energy projects at an “excessive tariff” of $8.26 cents “cannot be justified”. While welcoming energy investments based on a competitive tariff, Sri Lanka will not privilege a specific company or country, he said on Monday (February 17, 2025), without naming Adani or India.

WPL | Smriti’s blistering knock blistering knock makes it a cakewalk for RCB

Smriti Mandhana’s women came up with a near perfect performance on Monday night to post their second win in as many matches in the third edition of the WPL. After bowling out Delhi Capitals for 141, RCB romped home with eight wickets and 3.4 overs to spare.

Cricket fever grips Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy

Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin here on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand.