Three women were injured and several fires broke out in a Russian air attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv late on Saturday (April 6, 2025), Ukraine’s officials said.

The attack — a day after least 19 people, including nine children, were killed in strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih — also damaged several houses, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaly Kim posted on the Telegram messaging app.

One of the women was hospitalised, and the other two were treated on outpatient basis, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. It posted photos and videos of firefighters battling flames in a house at night.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour three years ago. Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office in January after pledging he would end the war in 24 hours, has sought to broker an end to the conflict. The U.S. last week late last month it had agreed with Russia and Ukraine two ceasefire accords, including one that would halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.