Clashes first broke out in the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria’s capital, after an audio clip emerged on social media of a man criticising Prophet Mohammed. The audio was attributed to a Druze cleric (who later denied any role). Angry Sunni Islamists, aligned with the current government in Syria, started attacking Druze community members and armed Druze fighters fought back. Violence spread across Jaramana and Sahnaya near Damascus, and to Sweida, in southern Syria, the heartland of the Druze. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the leader of Syria’s Druze, denounced “the genocidal campaign” against his community.

When Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell in December, and the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham established its rule in Damascus, the Druze, like other minority communities in the country, called for their religious and political rights to be protected. Syria’s new rulers promised that minority rights will be respected. But those assurances did little in preventing the outbreak of sectarian clashes. As violence spread, Israel carried out multiple air strikes against pro-government groups in Syria “to protect the Druze”.

The Druze religion emerged out of Ismailism, which is an off-shoot of Shia Islam, in 11th century Egypt. But the Druze, a closely knit community for whom Arabic language and culture make the core of their identity, are not considered as Muslims. They recognise the major Abrahamic prophets, from Adam to Jesus and Mohammed, but also believe in reincarnation. The Koran is a sacred book, but the religious text for the Druze is Kitab Al Hikma (The Book Of Wisdom), which is a collection of books. The name Druze comes from one of the early preachers of Druze theology — Muhammad bin Ismail Nashtakin ad-Darazi.

Faith in reincarnation



The roots of Druze theology can be traced back to al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the 11th century Fatimid Caliph, who ruled from Cairo. A section of al-Hakim’s followers, including ad-Darazi, split away from Shia Ismailism, and started referring to al-Hakim as “a manifestation of God in His unity”. Hamza ibn Ali ibn Ahmad, who is considered the founder of the Druze sect, and the primary author of the Druze scriptures, proclaimed that God reincarnated as man in al-Hakim. The Caliph, who mysteriously disappeared in February 1021, is a central figure in Druze beliefs. He is addressed as “Our Lord” in Druze prayers.

The Druze do not allow conversion, and marriages outside the community are rare. But over the years, the tenets of the Druze were shaped by the influence of other eastern religions — from Abrahamic Prophet to the idea of reincarnation and rebirth derived from Hinduism — as well as Greek philosophy. After the cycle of reincarnations, the Druze believe, the soul reunites with ‘al- aaqal al kulli’, the Cosmic Mind (or God’s Will).

Hardcore Islamists see them as heretics, and the community has survived persecution during the late medieval era. But over the years, they have also emerged as an influential sect in the Levant region.

Today, roughly 1 million Druze people are scattered across Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. In Syria, the Druze are concentrated in the southern suburbs of Damascus, the southern Sweida province and in the Golan Heights. When Israel captured most of the Golan Heights in 1967 and annexed it in 1981, the Druze community in the occupied region continued to live in their villages. Today, about 25,000 Druze are living in Golan — roughly 25% of them are estimated to be Israeli citizens. In total, there are about 1,50,000 Druze living in Israel.

During Syria’s civil war, Israel had reportedly helped the Druze groups in Syria’s south. After Islamists captured power in Syria, Israel has been more vocal about the protection of the Druze. Israel has also grabbed more Syrian territory in the Golan. By carrying out airstrikes in central Syria, Israel, whose ongoing war on Gaza has killed over 50,000 Palestinians — most of them women and children — are trying to position themselves as a protector of the Druze in the clashes-hit Syria.

For the Druze, the choice is between domestic Islamists and a foreign force that occupies parts of Syria. For now, they seem to lean towards the latter.