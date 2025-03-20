Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a cleric of the Barelvi sect and National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat, has called for a ban on the film “Chhava.” He alleges the film is responsible for inciting communal tensions and directly led to riots in Nagpur.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Razvi requested legal action against the film’s director, producer, and writer. Razvi claims the film’s portrayal of Emperor Aurangzeb is provoking Hindu youths.

“The atmosphere of the country is deteriorating since the release of the film Chhava,” Maulana Razvi stated in his letter. “In the film Chhava, Hindu youth have been incited and provoked by showing the image of Emperor Aurangzeb as anti-Hindu. This is the reason why leaders of Hindu organisations are giving hate speeches about Emperor Aurangzeb at various places.”

Razvi linked Monday’s communal riots in Nagpur to the film’s release. He said he appealed for peace through media channels and communicated with religious leaders in Nagpur to restore calm.

“The Muslims of India do not consider Emperor Aurangzeb as their idol and leader. We consider him only a ruler, nothing more than that,” Razvi added.

(Inputs from PTI)

