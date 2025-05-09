LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in BP edged higher on Friday after the Financial Times reported a number of rivals have “run the numbers” about a possible takeover of the London-listed oil company.

Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Adnoc have all looked at the figures, the FT reported citing sources, while trading house Vitol might be interested in elements of the business.

By 0726 GMT, shares in BP were up 1.9% but have still fallen by about 28% in the last 12 months.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)