The police lead for the national response said the report “rightly praises the efforts” of officers and staff, adding the recommendations will be considered.

However, the report said the policing response was “entirely appropriate” given the violence and criminality – with no evidence to suggest “two-tier policing”.

It left officers exposed to “significant risk”, the Home Affairs Committee said, in disorder that saw attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques.

Police forces were in several cases unprepared for the level of violence that broke out in riots after the murder of three children in Southport last summer, a report by MPs has found.

Disorder broke out across the country following the fatal stabbing of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in Southport in July 2024. Eight further children and two adults were also injured in the attack.

Monday’s report identified 246 events which took place in its aftermath – 88 of which were deemed significant – some turning violent.

As of January 22 this year, 1,804 arrests had been made and 1,072 charges issued, the report said.

Acknowledging this was the worst disorder the country had seen since 2011, MPs said police forces should have “better anticipated the risk of disorder in general” following an initial instance of disorder in Southport.

Officers across the country worked “tirelessly”, the report said, but forces being unable to act proactively left them exposed.

The “bravery and professionalism” of the officers was commended after 302 were injured and between 54 and 69 taken to hospital.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble told the committee: “This will change some officers for the rest of their lives and they will live with the impacts of it for the rest of their lives.”

The report found no evidence to support claims of “two-tier policing”, finding instead that such commentary “undermin[ed]” the efforts of the officers.

“Those participating in disorder were not policed more strongly because of their supposed political views but because they were throwing missiles, assaulting police officers and committing arson,” it said.

Later on the day of the Southport attack, police said they had arrested an 17-year-old male. He was named as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana three days later, when restrictions preventing him from being identified due to his age were lifted.

Misinformation regarding the identity of the suspect spread quickly online following the attack. Forces and the Home Office said it was a “significant factor” in the spread of disorder.

The reports outlines the “difficult position” Merseyside Police faced around publishing details around the suspect but added the lack of information created a “vacuum”.

A recommendation has been made for the Crown Prosecution Service to publish its new media protocol “as soon as possible” and keep it regularly updated after MPs found existing guidance was “not fit for the social media age”.

The Law Commission is currently reviewing contempt of court law.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who led the national response, said: “We are pleased that the report robustly disagrees with the notion of ‘two tier policing’.

“We are also appreciative of the consideration given to the dangerous of mis- and disinformation on social media, which remain substantial areas of risk for policing…”

Committee chair, Dame Karen Bradley, said “lessons must be learned” from the way the criminal justice system worked as a whole.

“It will need to ensure that police forces can improve how they deal with regular policing work as well as supporting them to develop capacity to respond to crises.”

A government spokesperson said they were “working closely” with police to both improve national decision-making and support for officers.

A spokesperson from the CPS said work to update the media protocol began before the disorder, adding they “are working to publish an updated version later this year”.

“Alongside this, we support proposals for law reform which will make the application of contempt law clearer and simpler.”