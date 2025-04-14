Suspected US air strikes around Yemen ’s rebel-held capital killed at least six people and wounded 26 overnight, the Houthis said on Monday as they also claimed to have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Since its start nearly a month ago, the intense campaign of US air strikes under President Donald Trump targeting the rebels over their attacks on shipping in Middle Eastern waters – related to the Israel-Gaza war – has killed over 120 people, according to casualty figures released on Monday by the Houthis’ Health Ministry.

Footage aired by the Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel showed firefighters spraying water on a raging fire they described as being sparked by the air strikes. Rubble littered a street as rescuers carried one person away from the site, which the rebels claimed was a ceramics factory in the Bani Matar neighbourhood of Sanaa, the capital.

The US military’s Central Command, which oversees American military operations, did not acknowledge the strikes. That follows a pattern for the command, which now has authorisation from the White House to conduct strikes at will in the campaign that began on March 15.

The American military also has not been providing any information on targets hit. The White House has said more than 200 strikes have been conducted so far.

The wreckage of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone is seen in April last year after the Houthis said they had shot it down over Yemen’s northern Saada province. Photo: Houthis Media Centre/EPA-EFE

The Houthis separately claimed on Sunday night that they shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, which sits to the northwest of the country on the Red Sea on the country’s border with Saudi Arabia.