EfW operator enfinium has selected Isometric as its carbon registry partner for the Parc Adfer carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

Currently a candidate for grant support through the UK Government’s Track-1 HyNet Expansion programme, the Parc Adfer CCS project is forecast to generate up to 120,000 tonnes of highly durable carbon removal credits once operational in 2030. By planning to align with the Isometric Standard, which the announcement states to be the world’s most rigorous set of rules for carbon removal, enfinium will “ensure that any credits sold from the project in the voluntary carbon markets adhere to transparent and best practice carbon accounting methodologies.”

Established in 2022, Isometric has become a prominent player in the carbon removal registry space, with a reputation centred on scientific rigour and transparency. It has developed thirteen protocols under the Isometric Standard.

In December 2024, Isometric published a paper exploring how energy from waste combined with CCS could generate high quality removal credits from unrecyclable biodegradable waste, subject to a rigorous approach to monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV).1 Isometric plans to establish a working group in the second half of this year to consult on the development of an energy from waste protocol, which enfinium will be participating in as a leading developer of Waste to Energy CCS (WECCS) projects.

Karl Smyth, Director of External Affairs & Strategic Policy from enfinium said: “The Parc Adfer project will be amongst the first engineered carbon removal projects in the UK to generate high integrity carbon removal credits at a scale meaningful to the climate. By selecting Isometric as the project’s carbon registry, we are sending a clear signal to buyers and regulators that these credits will adhere to the highest standard of scientific rigour.”

Lukas May, Chief Commercial Officer from Isometric said: “Energy from waste offers a unique and exciting opportunity to scale carbon removal in the UK. We’re excited to bring together leading suppliers and scientists in this working group to advance the field.”

Today’s announcement aligns with the principles outlined in the UK Government’s recently published ‘Voluntary Carbon and Nature Markets: Raising integrity’ paper, currently out to consultation, which proposes that carbon removal suppliers should ensure credits meet recognised high integrity criteria that help ensure credits deliver the environmental benefits they claim.2

Notes