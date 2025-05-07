We have put together stories from our coverage on science from the past two weeks to help you stay informed. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. China defies ASML prediction with EUV breakthrough in advanced chip production

Chinese researchers have cracked a barrier to the home-grown production of advanced chips by building an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source platform that operates at internationally competitive parameters, according to a research paper.

2. Chinese civilian handheld device can compromise US stealth radar: study

Researchers at one of China’s top defence electronics institutes say they can track advanced US stealth radars to the centimetre using modified commercial detection gear, a development that would have the potential to change the dynamics of electronic warfare.

3. Former Harvard professor convicted over China ties joins Tsinghua University

Retired Harvard University chemist and nanoscientist Charles Lieber, who was convicted in 2021 for not disclosing his connections to a Chinese talent programme, has joined Tsinghua University as a chair professor.