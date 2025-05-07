1. China defies ASML prediction with EUV breakthrough in advanced chip production
Chinese researchers have cracked a barrier to the home-grown production of advanced chips by building an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) light source platform that operates at internationally competitive parameters, according to a research paper.
2. Chinese civilian handheld device can compromise US stealth radar: study
Researchers at one of China’s top defence electronics institutes say they can track advanced US stealth radars to the centimetre using modified commercial detection gear, a development that would have the potential to change the dynamics of electronic warfare.
3. Former Harvard professor convicted over China ties joins Tsinghua University
Retired Harvard University chemist and nanoscientist Charles Lieber, who was convicted in 2021 for not disclosing his connections to a Chinese talent programme, has joined Tsinghua University as a chair professor.