No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Circling the Sun | Astronomy Magazine

May 8, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
Circling the Sun | Astronomy Magazine
2
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Circling the Sun | Astronomy Magazine



product

circling-the-sun
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/circling-the-sun/
Circling the Sun | Astronomy Magazine
Josh Dury, taken from Somerset, U.K. A parhelic circle — an optical phenomenon caused by sunlight reflecting off of atmospheric ice crystals — emerges in this photo from the Sun, which is simultaneously surrounded by a halo. A parhelic circle has the unique characteristic of circling sky at the same altitude (angle above the horizon)Continue reading “Circling the Sun”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/05/Parhelic-Circle-above-Somerset-1568×1959.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-05-07
2025-05-08
161824

Josh Dury, taken from Somerset, U.K.

A parhelic circle — an optical phenomenon caused by sunlight reflecting off of atmospheric ice crystals — emerges in this photo from the Sun, which is simultaneously surrounded by a halo. A parhelic circle has the unique characteristic of circling sky at the same altitude (angle above the horizon) as the Sun, though it is rare for the circle to be complete. This vertical panorama is a blend of 5 images taken with a Sony mirrorless camera and 15mm fisheye lens.


Related Posts

Next Post
Vertical Land

28 Most Populous US Cities Are Sinking, New Survey Finds : ScienceAlert todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co