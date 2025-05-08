Circling the Sun | Astronomy Magazine

Josh Dury, taken from Somerset, U.K.

A parhelic circle — an optical phenomenon caused by sunlight reflecting off of atmospheric ice crystals — emerges in this photo from the Sun, which is simultaneously surrounded by a halo. A parhelic circle has the unique characteristic of circling sky at the same altitude (angle above the horizon) as the Sun, though it is rare for the circle to be complete. This vertical panorama is a blend of 5 images taken with a Sony mirrorless camera and 15mm fisheye lens.