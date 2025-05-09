Jessica Rawnsley & Paul Kirby BBC News

Vladimir Putin is leading Russia’s Victory Day commemorations with a parade in Red Square and heightened security after days of Ukrainian strikes targeting the capital. Addressing Russia’s military, veterans and more than 20 international leaders including China’s Xi Jingping, Putin said Russia remembered the lessons of World War Two. He used his speech to tie the war to today’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and said all of Russia was behind what he called the “special military operation” – now well into its fourth year. A unilateral, three-day ceasefire was announced by Russia to coincide with the lavish 80th anniversary event, which Ukraine has rejected as a “theatrical show”.

Ukraine’s military said it had come under thousands of attacks since the ceasefire came into force on 8 May. Russia has insisted the ceasefire is being observed and accused Ukraine of hundreds of violations. In the days ahead of the proposed truce, Moscow and Kyiv exchanged a barrage of strikes. Flights at airports across Russia were cancelled and some 60,000 passengers left stranded in the wake of Ukrainian drone attacks. Heavy restrictions were in place in the centre of Moscow as Russia marked the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Before Putin’s address and a one-minute silence, the commander of ground troops, Oleg Salyukov, led 11,000 troops into Red Square, including some 1,500 who had fought in Ukraine. They were then inspected by Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. Putin insisted that Russia “was and will be an indestructible barrier against Nazism, Russophobia, antisemitism”. The Russian leader has repeatedly and falsely referred to Ukraine’s leadership as Nazis. “Truth and justice are on our side,” he said, insisting that “the “entire country, society and people support the participants” of the Ukraine war. Russia says 27 world leaders are attending the event, with thousands of troops marching on Red Square ahead of a parade of some of Russia’s latest weaponry. Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are among the assembled guests, along with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Robert Fico, Slovakia’s prime minister who is the only European Union leader to travel to Moscow. The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had earlier made clear that European leaders should not take part because of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine. Among the soldiers parading on Red Square were 102 Chinese soldiers as well as contingents from Vietnam and Mongolia. For Putin, the attendance of China’s Xi on Victory Day is seen as a significant achievement, and he praised the “courageous people of China” as he paid tribute to Russia’s allies in World War Two. Putin and Xi held two rounds of talks before the parade as well as an informal chat on the war in Ukraine, Chinese reports said.

