The European Union’s plastic recycling industry is at a breaking point, according to a 19 March statement from Plastic Recyclers Europe, which represents plastic reprocessors and recyclers in the region.

A sharp decline in domestic production, increased imports, and rising economic pressures are forcing company closures. The industry has long warned of these risks, and today they are unfolding with severe consequences across the entire value chain, says the group.

“Now more than ever, decisive action is essential,” said Ton Emans, President at Plastics Recyclers Europe. “We urge EU policymakers to take a fast and strong political stance, introducing effective import controls and enforcing existing legislation, including the restriction of importing materials which do not meet equivalent EU sustainability and safety standards. These measures are crucial for the plastic recycling industry’s survival, which has already invested 5 billion euros between 2020 and 2023 just to meet mandatory targets.”

Besides the critical market trends, European recyclers are grappling with high energy costs and soaring input waste costs, which have increased operational expenses over the last few years. Meanwhile, they are being undercut by cheaper imported materials, which often come with fraudulent claims due to the lack of transparency in the origin of materials.

Today, imports of both recycled and virgin polymers account for over 20% of EU polymer consumption, while domestic recycling production has declined by 5% for most polymers. Alarmingly, EU plastic production is projected to regress to levels last seen in the year 2000, even as polymer consumption continues to grow.

At the same time, plastic waste exports from the EU surged by a staggering 36% in 2024 compared to 2022, highlighting an alarming shift away from in-region recycling efforts. These trends have resulted in the slowest plastic recycling capacity growth recorded in years,1 paired with the increasing closure of recycling facilities. The total capacity of facilities that shut down in 2024 doubled compared to 2023, and the situation is intensifying in 2025, impacting both small and large companies alike.

The negative market trends have been detrimental to the industry, leading to a decline in recycling rates, hindered adoption of circular practices and increased reliance on unsustainable production methods. Consequently, the EU’s recycling and sustainability targets for 2025 are falling short.

Without recognising plastic recycling as a strategic sector and effectively utilizing the trade defence measures to safeguard European production against further distortions, the EU’s industry will continue to erode, undermining the bloc’s commitment to a circular plastics economy, resource independence and green jobs.

Notes