Ten days ago the two publicly clashed at the White House, with Trump claiming Zelensky was not ready to end the fighting.

President Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to accept his demands for a quick ceasefire with Moscow – but without any immediate pledge of a US security guarantee.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday’s talks with their Ukrainian counterparts.

The Trump administration believes Ukraine’s leadership is “ready to move forward” on the US demand for a ceasefire process with Russia, according to a senior US state department official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Moscow currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory.

“The fact that they’re coming here at senior levels is a good indication to us that they want to sit down and they’re ready to move forward,” said the state department official, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the talks with Ukraine in Jeddah.

While Zelensky is also due in the Gulf kingdom to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he is not expected to play any formal role in the talks with the Americans.

The Ukrainian team will be represented by Zelensky’s head of office Andriy Yermak, the country’s national security adviser as well as foreign and defence ministers.

In his video address late on Sunday, Zelensky said: “We hope for results – both in bringing peace closer and in continuing support”.

Zelensky has been under strong US pressure to make concessions ahead of any peace talks, while he has been pushing for firm security guarantees for Kyiv, stressing that Putin violated previous ceasefire deals.

Any corresponding pressure the US has been putting on Moscow to make concessions has not been made public.

Soon after the White House row, Zelensky expressed regret about the incident and tried to repair relations with the US – the country’s biggest military supplier.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, later said that Trump had received a letter from Zelensky that included an “apology” and “sense of gratitude”.

Witkoff said that in Saudi Arabia the US team wanted to discuss a “framework” for peace to try to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

A major minerals deal – derailed because of the row – is also reported to be back on the agenda in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine has offered to grant the US access to its rare earth mineral reserves in exchange for US security guarantees.

The clash at the White House also resulted in the US pausing all military aid to Ukraine and stopping sharing intelligence.

But when asked on Sunday whether he would consider lifting the intelligence pause, Trump answered: “Well, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done.” He provided no further details.

On 18 February – before the US-Ukraine row in Washington – Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia. It was a follow-up to Trump’s controversial phone conversation with Putin.