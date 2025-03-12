Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

New York reporter Luke Tress and NY stringer Cathryn J. Prince join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s Daily Briefing.

US federal authorities on Friday announced the cancellation of $400 million in grants and contracts with New York’s Columbia University due to campus antisemitism. The cuts marked the most significant action yet taken by the Trump administration in its planned crackdown on anti-Jewish discrimination at universities. We discuss the White House’s new efforts to stop antisemitism on campuses.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform: “ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas student on the campus of Columbia University…This is the first arrest of many to come.” Khalil was born and raised in Syria, though his grandparents were originally from Tiberias near the Sea of Galilee.

The arrest this week of Khalil, who is one of the main faces of the pro-Palestinian protests that have at points brought Columbia to a standstill, has set off a maelstrom of responses and support — including from high-profile Jewish leaders.

According to a CNN report, a federal judge in New York has blocked any efforts by Trump’s administration to deport Mahmoud Khalil until a hearing today. We learn about the allegations that led to Khalil’s detention and hear how widespread the dissemination of Hamas propaganda may be at Columbia.

We also speak about the past year and a half of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests on campuses and some of their surprising repercussions.

