Global music icon Ed Sheeran has deepened his connection with boyhood club Ipswich Town by partnering with Panini to release a limited edition sticker featuring himself.

The sticker, which sees Sheeran strike a player-profile pose in an Ipswich kit, will be gifted to fans at Portman Road on Saturday for the game against Nottingham Forest.

Sheeran has been the club’s main kit sponsor since 2021 and became a minority owner last summer following their promotion to the Premier League. He played a role in helping Ipswich sign striker Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn last year and also designed the club’s pink third kit this season.

“Bringing Ipswich Town, Ed Sheeran and Panini together for something bespoke to us is great for our supporters,” Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton said in a statement.

“I know Ed loves the design and is a fan of Panini so hopefully those attending Portman Road on Saturday get their hands on one.”

Ipswich’s first Premier League win of the season came while playing in the jersey Sheeran helped design and the club will hope his Panini sticker will bring similar luck on Saturday. Kieran McKenna’s side go into the clash against Forest in 18th place, six points adrift of Premier League safety.