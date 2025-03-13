Hamas called on the international community to act to prevent famine in Gaza, where residents have been under siege for two weeks.

The group’s spokesperson, Abdel-Latif al-Qanou, described the Israeli blockade of food, medicine, and fuel as a new form of “starvation” in a statement.

He warned that if action is not taken, Gaza will face famine during the holy month of Ramadan. Al-Qanou also urged mediators to increase pressure on Israel to open the crossings, allow humanitarian aid, and end the collective punishment of Gaza’s residents.