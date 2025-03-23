Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Cairo.

The message focused on the further consolidation of comprehensive bilateral relations and other matters of mutual importance to both countries. The enhancement of cooperation in the political, economic, and trade sectors was discussed in greater detail during the subsequent meeting.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt; Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad, Head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service; and Mr. Aman Abdelwasae, Eritrea’s Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy in Cairo.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.