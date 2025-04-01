1:58 Team leader of SCDF contingent in Myanmar details 8-hour rescue effort Team leader Colonel Tay Zhi Wei is part of the 80-strong contingent sent by the SCDF on Mar 29 to assist in rescue efforts in Myanmar. Speaking to ST via video call, Colonel Tay shares details of the rescue efforts so far.

1:22 Kim Soo-hyun, in tearful press conference, denies dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, who is at the centre of swirling rumours about his alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron, held a press conference on March 31 to emphatically state that he did not date her when she was a minor.

1:14 PAP new faces spotted in East Coast GRC | GE2025 East Coast GRC MPs visited Al Ansar Mosque on Hari Raya on Monday (March 31), accompanied by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, ex-AIC CEO Dinesh Vasu Dash, and ex-CEO of Make-A-Wish Singapore, Hazlina Abdul Halim.

0:54 Shanmugam introduces PAP new face in Nee Soon GRC | GE2025 Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam introduced PAP new face Syed Harun Alhabsyi in Nee Soon GRC on Sunday (March 31), ahead of the upcoming Singapore general election, which must be held by November.

1:36 GE2025: Constitution provides for NMPs to step down to stand in elections: Shanmugam Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the Constitution provides for Nominated MPs to step down to stand in elections. Mr Shanmugam spoke after community visits in Yishun on Hari Raya Puasa (March 31).

0:40 GE2025: SDP to contest Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has said it will contest in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is an MP, at the upcoming general election.

1:14 GE2025: Potential PSP candidates on walkabout in Chua Chu Kang GRC Potential candidates from the Progress Singapore Party engaged residents during a walkabout in Keat Hong, Chua Chu Kang on March 30.

1:07 GE2025: Potential new faces seen at PAP Marine Parade walkabout Marine Parade GRC MPs Tan See Leng and Mohd Fahmi Aliman were on a walkabout in the area on Sunday (March 30), alongside potential new face Diana Pang and Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

0:58 GE2025: New, younger PAP team for Sengkang GRC hopes to win residents’ hearts Dr Lam Pin Min introduced the new PAP team in Sengkang GRC on March 30, ahead of the upcoming general election. Dr Lam said the new team is much younger and has a balanced gender representation.

4:48 Wong Kim Hoh meets artist Jeff Lai aka @playingwithpencil Meet Jeff Lai aka @playingwithpencil. He has gained a following on social media by drawing strangers and gifting them with a portrait. He says: “A sketch is just a small gesture. If I can make some people happy by sketching them, I’ll do it.”

2:41 PM Wong: Diversity can pull us apart if not managed well Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaks at the 40th anniversary launch ceremony of government feedback unit Reach at Jewel Changi Airport.

2:06 GE2025: 2 new PAP faces introduced in Sembawang GRC Two men were introduced as new faces for Sembawang GRC by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on March 29, ahead of an upcoming general election.

0:39 SCDF sends 80-strong team to Myanmar in wake of devastating earthquake An 80-member contingent from the Singapore Civil Defence Force left for Yangon, Myanmar on March 29 to assist in rescue efforts in the quake-battered disaster zone.

1:20 GE2025: SPP to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Potong Pasir SMC The Singapore People’s Party will be returning to familiar grounds of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Potong Pasir SMC in the upcoming general election. Secretary-General Steve Chia stated his party’s intention to run in these constituencies on March 29.

1:30 $800m centre opens to test trains and rail systems in Singapore Trains and rail systems can now be tested in Singapore, with the completion and opening of a new $800 million test centre in Tuas.

0:40 2 brothers, aged 3 and 5, rescued from high-rise building ledges Two boys, aged three and five, on March 21 were rescued by police and firefighters after they were seen sitting dangerously on the external walls of a high-rise residential estate in Hong Kong.

0:54 Strong earthquake strikes central Myanmar; panic in Bangkok A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in its capital Naypyitaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam.

1:59 We ought to move on: Shanmugam on his Meet-The-People Session disruption Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has urged people to move on from the incident involving an activist group which disrupted his Meet-The-People Session on March 12.

0:37 Ong Ye Kung on healthy living, loving Sembawang & aceing social media | The Usual Place Podcast Health Minister Ong Ye Kung talks to Natasha Ann Zachariah about healthy living and why he would love to be a Sembawang GRC MP till he retires. Follow The Straits Times Podcasts on YouTube and the ST Podcasts channel.