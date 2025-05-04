European satellite launches to track global forest biomass from space



by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) May 01, 2025













On April 29, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Biomass satellite from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. This milestone marks the start of a new era in climate observation, with the satellite equipped to measure the total mass of forest biomass across the planet using cutting-edge radar technology.





The Biomass satellite’s radar system employs long-wavelength signals capable of penetrating dense forest canopies, allowing for the assessment of entire trees rather than just surface-level vegetation. From its orbit at 666 kilometers above Earth, Biomass will continuously generate global maps detailing forest mass, enabling unprecedented insights into carbon storage and the broader carbon cycle.





Forests are vital carbon sinks, and understanding their role in climate regulation is essential for accurate climate modeling. However, comprehensive data on global forest biomass has remained elusive until now. The new satellite addresses this gap by delivering detailed and frequent updates on biomass distribution, changes, and trends.





Chalmers University of Technology played a foundational role in the mission’s conception. Nearly two decades ago, Professor Lars Ulander and colleagues proposed the satellite project to ESA. “Our idea was to use a very special type of radar to map the world’s forests from space. The goal was to understand how forests affect the climate – and how climate change affects forests,” Ulander explained.





With the Biomass mission now operational, researchers aim to refine climate models and inform policy decisions with robust, spatially comprehensive data. The resulting knowledge is expected to support more targeted and effective climate action globally.





