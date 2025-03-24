Image credit: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of scrapping insurance approvals for health insurance services in the country.

According to a report from Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Insurance Authority, along with relevant entities and specialists, is conducting a study regarding the removal of insurance approvals for health insurance services.

Read-Dhamani platform: Deadline for hospitals, clinics nears

“This study aims to eliminate beneficiaries from the process that connects hospitals and healthcare providers to insurance companies operating in the Kingdom, which causes harm to beneficiaries due to delayed approvals,” Eng. Naji Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Insurance Authority, told Al-Riyadh newspaper.

Al Tamimi also revealed that the authority received over 400,000 complaints against insurance companies in 2024. The complaint closure rate increased to over 99 per cent, with the satisfaction rate exceeding 95 per cent.

However, concerns have been raised about potential excesses and wastage related to healthcare costs, which could negatively impact insurance prices if approvals are scrapped. The authority has assured that careful study will guide the decision, ensuring it is made in the best interests of the beneficiaries.

Performance indicators for insurance companies will be published, including the percentage of complaints relative to individual beneficiaries, as well as health and vehicle insurance policies for each company.

This initiative is aimed at encouraging companies to improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

Bupa Arabia launches initiative to scrap medical approvals

Following discussions on scrapping insurance approvals by Saudi authorities, Bupa Arabia has launched a new initiative allowing members to receive treatment directly, without the need to submit or wait for prior medical approvals.

This initiative makes healthcare visits easier for individuals by enhancing the overall experience for insured members in the country.

This move by Bupa Arabia is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia’s health insurance sector, designed to provide a seamless, hassle-free healthcare experience and quicker access to medical care.

“This initiative transforms the way healthcare is delivered to our members by removing the need for prior approvals, ensuring a faster and more comfortable experience. It’s an unprecedented achievement in Saudi Arabia’s health insurance sector, and we are proud to be the first to introduce such an innovative model”, Eng. Ryyan Tarabzoni, Chief Operating Officer at Bupa Arabia, said commenting on this achievement.

How is it a new concept in the healthcare industry?

This initiative will mark a significant milestone in the healthcare industry as it: