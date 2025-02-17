Nicholas Riccio’s difficult childhood

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio, might not be a familiar name like that of his wife, but his tale is one of pure inspiration. From sleeping in his car to creating a multimillion-dollar real estate dynasty, here is Riccio’s story.

Raised in New Hampshire, Riccio struggled early in life. Following his parents’ divorce, he moved from house to house before ending up homeless at 18, reported Realtor.com. He said “When I was 19 or 20, I would call my buddies to go over to their houses to watch a game just so I could take a shower,” as quoted by The Portsmouth Herald.

The road to education and self-sufficiency

But Riccio was not one to give up. He worked day and night, stocking shelves at a supermarket to finance his college education, as per the report. He graduated from Plymouth State University, but even then, his financial woes were not yet over. Riccio frequently slept in his car when he could not pay rent, but he never lost sight of his goal of becoming a real estate agent, as per the report.

In 1990, Riccio took a real estate course that changed his life. He saw the potential in New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach, particularly a street of rundown properties in desperate need of restoration, as per Realtor.com.

Building an empire

With little money to his name, Riccio started small, buying a single property to kickstart what would become a thriving portfolio. He continued to expand his empire property by property, concentrating on revitalizing New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach, as per the report.



His real estate firm, Nautical Beach Properties, now operates a number of homes and rental properties, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the sunny beaches and lively local culture of the area, according to the report. Riccio’s properties are priced from affordable to upscale, with waterfront rooms beginning at $139 per night to $154 a night for a beach house, reported Realator.com.Despite the odds he encountered during his childhood, Riccio’s perseverance proved worthwhile. Now, he has a net worth of $6 million due to his wise investments and earned fortunes in the real estate business.

A life with Karoline Leavitt

Riccio got married to Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary under the Trump administration. They had met through a mutual friend at a political event, as per Realtor.com. In 2023, the couple went Instagram-official when Leavitt posted a picture of Riccio proposing to her, alongside the caption: “I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God,” as reported by Realtor.com.

In 2024, they welcomed a son, and Leavitt posted about the joy of becoming a mother on Instagram, labelling it the “best moment of her life” as per the report.

FAQs

Did Nicholas Riccio always have money?

No, he faced many hardships, including being homeless at 18. He worked hard and put himself through college by stocking shelves at a grocery store and borrowing money during the early days of his career.

What is Nautical Beach Properties, and how did it get started?

Nautical Beach Properties is a real estate company founded by Nicholas Riccio, specializing in properties around Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Riccio’s journey began with a single property that he purchased on a street in need of renovation. Over time, he expanded his portfolio, focusing on both restoring older homes and providing vacation rentals to visitors.